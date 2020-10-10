IPL 13: Irfan Pathan lauds Karthik's 'brilliant return' to form

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan heaped praises on Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Dinesh Karthik for his "fighting" knock against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday.

KKR posted 164 runs on board on the back of a fine half-century from Karthik. The right-handed batsman, who was struggling to find some form, smashed 58 runs off 29 balls after his team witnessed a poor start.

Irfan termed this knock as a "brilliant return" of Karthik and said that it is usually hard to fight the mind battles but the KKR skipper has done it.



"Brilliant return to form by@DineshKarthik good to see a senior pro fighting out those mind battles; which are hard to combat sometimes! #IPL2020," Irfan tweeted.



KKR has played five matches in the tournament so far and has managed to win three games. The side is currently in third place in the points table with six points.

On the other hand, KXIP is languishing at the bottom of the IPL standings as the side has won just one game from six matches. (ANI)

