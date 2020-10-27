IPL 13: Jaffer impressed with KXIP's collective performance

Sharjah [UAE], October 27 (ANI): Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batting coach Wasim Jaffer has exuded confidence after the team's fifth straight win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and added that a collective performance in the upcoming games will help them to qualify for the playoffs.

KXIP defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

With this win, KXIP has moved to the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points while KKR has slipped to the fifth spot with as many points.



KXIP has now won their last five matches in the ongoing IPL, keeping the hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

Jaffer was impressed with the team's performance and also praised Mandeep Singh for his knock.

"It's an excellent comeback, fifth straight win is not a small achievement. We were right at the bottom of the table and to win five in a row and beating the top three or four teams at the top on the trot is an excellent achievement. We just need to go from strength to strength," said Jaffer in a video posted on KXIP's Twitter.

"Mandeep has been excellent and we bowled really well. We elected to field, the bowlers have done really well to restrict them to 149, and then Mandeep after losing his father playing well, it's an impressive performance. We just don't need to bat well or bowl well, we need to have a collective performance," he added.

KXIP will next lock horns against Rajasthan Royals on Friday, October 30 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

