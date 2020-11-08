IPL 13: Just need to execute our plans, says DC batsman Hetmyer

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Walking into bat with new opening partner Marcus Stoinis, senior campaigner Shikhar Dhawan hit a magnificent 50-ball 78 as Delhi Capitals scored 189/3 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Having had a few rough games after hitting two centuries in the middle stages of the tournament, Dhawan rose to the challenge when it mattered most as he sent the SRH bowlers on a leather hunt.

Jason Holder and Shahbaz Nadeem -- SRH's star performers in recent times -- were taken apart by Dhawan and boys as both leaked runs as SRH skipper David Warner looked clueless at times. Even though Rashid Khan once again finished with figures of 1/26 from his four, Nadeem gave away 48 from his quota of four overs.



Holder gave away 50 runs from his four overs with the wicket of DC skipper Shreyas Iyer who managed a 20-ball 21. DC batsman Shimron Hetmyer said that the need of the hour will be to keep the pressure on in the second innings.

"Every challenge is an opportunity, and I took it with both hands today. We have a good total and hopefully, we come out on top in this contest," he told the host broadcasters during the mid innings break.

Asked about the wicket, the batsman said: "The pitch is fantastic to bat on, and the bowlers have to execute their plans well and get them in the right areas."

Looking back at Dhawan walking back after being given LBW even though it looked good for a review, Hetmyer said: "I thought that LBW call was impact outside off as well, but honestly he just started walking, so next time I'll have to make sure I call him back." (ANI)

