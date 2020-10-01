IPL 13: Karthik feels team can improve despite win against RR

Dubai [UAE], October 1 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik feels there are areas which need improvement despite his side securing a 37-run win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

After being asked to bat first, KKR managed to score 174 runs from their allotted 20 overs. The Karthik-led side then easily defended the target, thanks to the brilliant performance from the bowlers.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, and Shivam Mavi took two wickets each in the match. Moreover, Mavi conceded just 20 runs from his four overs. Pat Cummins also bowled remarkably well, giving away just 13 runs from his three overs and clinched one wicket.



With the bat, Shubman Gill was the highest run-getter from KKR, scoring 47 runs while Eoin Morgan played an unbeaten knock of 34 runs. Andre Russell also contributed 24 runs from just 14 balls.

From RR, Jofra Archer displayed an impressive performance as the pacer conceded just 18 runs from his four overs and picked two wickets.

"I wouldn't call it perfect. There was a lot of areas we could improve. It was a good game. A lot of things pleased me - the way Gill started, the way Russell started, the way Morgan kept his head. The beautiful sight of the youngsters going for the catch no matter high it is," Karthik said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

"I think Archer bowled some good areas. Couple of guys made the pitch look better than it was. It's a very special thing - these boys, the journey they've gone through when not playing, and for them to just come out and express themselves with the bat and ball was incredible," he added.

Having played three matches in this season, this was the second win for KKR. The team will now take on Delhi Capitals on October 3. (ANI)

