IPL 13: Kings XI Punjab win toss, elect to bat first against CSK

Dubai [UAE], October 4 (ANI): Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

KXIP captain KL Rahul made three changes to their squad as Karun Nair, K Gowtham, Jimmy Neesham are out while Mandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Chris Jordan are in.

On the other hand, CSK's skipper MS Dhoni is playing with the same team which played in the last game.



Both the teams will look to gain the winning momentum back as Punjab are playing after losing their last two games while CSK faced a defeat in their last three matches.

Currently, Punjab are at seventh spot while Chennai are sitting at the last spot in the points table.

Punjab playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

CSK playing XI: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar. (ANI)

