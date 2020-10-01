IPL 13: Kings XI Punjab win toss, opt to field first against Mumbai Indians

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 1 (ANI): Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

Both the teams have won a single match so far out of their three matches. However, KXIP are above Mumbai Indians in the points table owing to their good net run rate.

KXIP made one change as Krishnappa Gowtham has joined the team in place of Murugan Ashwin while Mumbai Indians are playing with the same squad.

"Hope to come out and bat well. Important to put up a good score," said Rohit during the toss via host broadcaster Star Sports.

KXIP Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI)