IPL 13: KL Rahul 'satisfied' with KXIP's 'complete performance'

Dubai [UAE], September 25 (ANI): Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul is satisfied with how the team pulled off a massive 97-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and said it was a "complete performance" from his side.

This was KXIP's first win in this year's IPL as they had suffered a defeat in their opening match. Delhi Capitals had defeated KXIP in the Super Over.

"It was a complete performance by the team. So happy with the boys. The fight that the boys have shown in the last two games have been really, really good," Rahul said in a video posted by KXIP on Twitter.

Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 132 runs off just 69 balls as he helped his side post a huge target of 207 for the Virat Kohli-led RCB. With this knock, Rahul also achieved the highest individual score by an Indian player in the IPL.



Rahul, who was two runs short of 2,000 runs in the IPL when he opened Punjab's innings, also became the fastest Indian to reach the 2,000-run mark in the tournament.

He broke an eight-year-old record held by Indian batting legend and former Mumbai Indians player Sachin Tendulkar, who reached the milestone in 63 innings. Rahul achieved the feat in his 60th IPL innings.

Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin then took three wickets each in the match as they bundled out RCB for 109 runs.

Rahul is hoping that his team keeps the momentum going for the rest of the tournament.

"We hope to build from here as a team and hopefully keep putting great performances like this for the fans. The win is a win for me but when it is a 97-run or 100-run, it tells how good the team's performance has been. Really satisfied with everyone's efforts," he said. (ANI)

