IPL 13: KL Rahul wins 'Orange Cap', Rabada takes home 'Purple Cap'

Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI): As the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end on Tuesday, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul won the Orange Cap while Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap.

The 13th edition of the IPL was won by Mumbai Indians as the side defeated Delhi Capitals in the finals at the Dubai International Stadium.

Orange Cap is awarded to the batter who scores the most number of runs in a single season of the IPL while Purple Cap is won by a bowler who takes the most wickets in a single season.

KL Rahul scored 670 runs in 14 matches and his best score of 132 came against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this season.

"A big thank you to all the supporters. Winning the orange cap feels nice, but it would've been nicer if we had gone further in the tournament. However, I got to learn a lot about being a leader this tournament" Rahul told host broadcaster Star Sports in the post-match presentation.

Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan finished in the second spot with 618 runs, while Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner (548), Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer (519) and Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan (516) finished the season in the third, fourth and fifth spot respectively.

In terms of bowling, Rabada finished with 30 wickets from 17 matches, while Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah finished the tournament with second-most wickets (27) this season.

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult finished with 25 wickets from 17 matches while RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 21 wickets this season. (ANI)