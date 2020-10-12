IPL 13: Krunal's spell made the difference, says Robin Singh

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 12 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) clinched a five-wicket win against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, and MI batting coach Robin Singh feels that all-rounder Krunal Pandya' spell played a major role in the victory.

Delhi Capitals had posted a total of 162/4 in the allotted twenty overs. Krunal returned with figures of 2-26 and the batting coach said that the all-rounder got crucial wickets at the right time.

"Chasing is not that easy on these surfaces. We did an excellent job to chase down the score. It was a well-planned chase. The bowlers did a really good job, especially Krunal," said Robin in a video posted on Mumbai Indians' Twitter.



"I think his spell probably was the difference in the game. He got crucial wickets at the right time. It's nice to see him back in the thick of things," he added.

Mumbai Indians chased down a total of 163 with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare against Delhi Capitals. Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 53 each for Mumbai Indians.

"Also, a very important knock by Quinton de Kock. Especially in the powerplay, we needed someone to bat. For some time and he went to get a big score. I think one of the most important characters in the chase was probably Surya," said Robin.

With this win, Mumbai Indians went to the top of the IPL 2020 standings with 10 points from seven matches.

Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday. (ANI)

