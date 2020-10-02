IPL 13: KXIP need specialist death over bowler, says Brad Hogg

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg feels that King XI Punjab (KXIP) need a specialist death over bowler.

Mumbai Indians had smashed 104 runs in the last six overs against KXIP on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma led side had scored 18 runs in the 18th over and 19 runs in the 19th over.

Also, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard then whacked four sixes in the final over to reach 191 runs in 20 overs.



Hogg reckons that pacer Chris Jordan has to be included in KXIP playing XI to strengthen the bowling line up.

"KXIP need specialist death over bowler. Jordan has to come back into the team some how. #IPL2020 #MIvKXIP," Hogg tweeted.



Mumbai defeated KXIP by 48 runs on the back of an all-round bowling performance. James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rahul Chahar picked three wickets each while Trent Boult and Krunal Pandya scalped one.

KXIP will next lock horns with Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. (ANI)

