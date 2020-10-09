IPL 13: KXIP's Pooran optimistic of qualifying for play-offs

Dubai [UAE], October 9 (ANI): Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) cricketer Nicholas Pooran has said his team still has a chance to qualify for the Indian Premier League's (IPL) play-offs.

SRH defeated KXIP by 69 runs on the back of some fine bowling performance. KXIP is at the bottom of the table with just two points from six matches.

However, Pooran feels that KXIP can qualify to the top four if they continue to the right things.



"It's not impossible (qualifying for play-offs), everything is possible. I think we just have to continue doing the right things. Be patient, enjoy each other's success and just play aggressive cricket, and hopefully, things will go our way," said Pooran in a video posted on the KXIP Twitter handle.

Pooran was the only batsmen for KXIP who dominated the SRH's bowlers. He slammed 77 runs off 37 balls, which included five fours and seven glorious sixes.

"I had to do something special for my team today but unfortunately it didn't happen. I tried my best. We had a plan while entering the last five overs. It didn't work out and it's a tough one," said Pooran.

KXIP will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. (ANI)

