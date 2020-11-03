IPL 13: Lara explains why SRH will have edge over Mumbai Indians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns in the final league-stage game with Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday and former West Indies skipper Brian Lara feels that the David Warner-led side has enough firepower to defeat the defending champions.

While SRH will need nothing but a win to stake a claim in the top four, MI have already sealed a top spot and will play the Qualifier one.

In a must-win match, SRH will be eager to come out all guns blazing. The former cricketer Lara feels Mumbai may rest some of their players which will eventually favour SRH.



"Yeah, definitely. They (SRH) found themselves in this position and that's from good playing in their recent games. So, I expect them to actually be up for the challenge," said Lara on Star Sports show Cricket Live.

"Mumbai Indians may be easing off, rest a few players which will favour SRH, but I think they have got to be ready for this quarter-final and for the rest of the tournament. If they win, they are in and I think they have got what it takes to do so," the former Windies skipper added.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the playoff.

If SRH win, they will lock horns with RCB in the Eliminator on Friday while a defeat will see RCB facing KKR on the same day. (ANI)

