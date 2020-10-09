IPL 13: Mayank getting run-out was disaster, says skipper KL Rahul

Dubai [UAE], October 9 (ANI): Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul has said that opening batsman Mayank Agarwal getting run out in the second over was a "disaster" for the side.

SRH defeated KXIP by 69 runs on the back of some fine bowling performance. Chasing a massive target of 202 runs, KXIP got off to a poor start as Mayank Agarwal was run out in the second over of the innings.

"When we lose wickets in the powerplay, it's gonna be tough, especially when we're playing only six batters. Getting Mayank run-out wasn't the ideal start, it was a disaster," said Rahul during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

SRH collapsed from 160 for no loss to 175/5 in just three overs courtesy of some exceptional bowling by Bishnoi and Arshdeep. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow had stitched a 160 run stand for the first wicket.



"It was also one of those days when everything we hit in the air went to the fielders. For the last five games, we struggled with our death bowling, but that was a positive today. The boys showed courage and pulled things bat, you expect them to score 230-plus after that start," said Rahul.

"Bishnoi's shown a lot of heart, he's not been afraid whether it's the powerplay or at the back end. He's enjoyed that occasion," the skipper added.

Nicholas Pooran was the only batsmen for KXIP who dominated the SRH's bowlers. He slammed 77 runs off 37 balls which included five fours and seven glorious sixes.

"Pooran is just so good to watch and he's batting really well. Did the same thing every time he got a chance last year as well. One more thing for us to stay positive about, we know that Nicky will come good," said Rahul.

KXIP is at the bottom of the table with just two points from six matches and will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. (ANI)

