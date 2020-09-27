IPL 13: Mayank, Rahul register 2nd highest opening partnership in tournament

Sharjah [UAE], September 27 (ANI): Openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul on Sunday gave their side a stunning start against Rajasthan Royals as the duo formed a 183-run partnership, the highest for Kings XI Punjab.

Also, this is the second-highest opening partnership in the tournament's history. The record for the highest opening partnership is held by SunRisers Hyderabad's Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, who had amassed 185 runs in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Whereas, RCB's Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers hold the record for the highest partnership for any wicket. The players had smashed 229 runs in the 2016 edition.



During the match against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab was asked to bat first. Agarwal and Rahul provided the team a flying start, with both openers smashing regular boundaries.

Agarwal and Rahul both then went on to the score their half-century, continuing their dominance over the Rajasthan Royals' bowlers. Agarwal also completed his century off just 45 balls.

The much-needed breakthrough was handed to Rajasthan Royals by Tom Curran, who dismissed Agarwal (106). Soon after that, KL Rahul (69) was also sent back to the pavilion by Ankit Rajpoot.

Rajasthan Royals need 224 runs to win the match against Kings XI Punjab. (ANI)

