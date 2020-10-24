IPL 13: MI skipper Rohit Sharma to miss game against CSK

By Baidurjo Bhose

Sharjah [UAE], October 23 (ANI): Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is set to sit out the game against Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. He had been under the weather with a hamstring injury that he suffered during their last game against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know said that it was more a cautionary approach and there wasn't any seriousness to the move. There was no word from the team management even though Rohit was seen travelling from Abu Dhabi to Sharjah with the team.



Mumbai Indians have started well this season and are seated third on the points table with 12 points from nine games so far. This is in stark contrast to the earlier seasons wherein MI have struggled at the top before picking up towards the business end of the campaign.

Commenting to a query from ANI on the good start to the season ahead of the previous game, head coach Mahela Jayawardene had said: "As a coach, you are never going to be at ease in a tournament like this. Yes, something we were conscious about the start of the tournament where we always slightly slower and then get into the stride and claw your way into the tournament. We knew the guys were in good form and they prepared well but it is all about getting into awareness and handling situations out there in the middle.

"Trying to get them to understand the conditions quickly enough and adapt so, I think that is where we came back strongly after that first few games where we learned quickly how to play in Abu Dhabi which is going to be our main venue, having to play eight games there. That has been the key, players understanding how they need to adapt to change and their role identification as well. So far, I'm very happy with the way the guys have responded to that." (ANI)

