IPL 13: MI win toss, opt to bat first against RR

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 6 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Royals made three changes to their side as they brought in Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ankit Rajpoot while Mumbai Indians are unchanged from their previous match.



Mumbai Indians are at the second position in the points table while Royals are at the fifth spot with four points.

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi. (ANI)

