IPL 13: Mitchell Marsh's medical scans go missing in UAE

Perth [Australia], September 29 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will have to wait to get to know about the exact extent of the ankle injury he suffered in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as his medical scans went missing in the UAE.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has announced Jason Holder as the replacement for Marsh in the squad for the ongoing IPL after the latter picked an ankle injury during a match against Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

According to Cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia's (CA) medical team have not been able to analyse the results of the scans Marsh had taken after he turned his ankle. Marsh is currently under 14-day quarantine in Perth and CA is trying to arrange clearance for him to have another scan.



Marsh is now aiming to return to action for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

"Hopefully I can get back for the last (Shield) game or the maybe even last two games (before the Big Bash break) if things go really well. We do not really know what happened with the scans over in the UAE. Cricket Australia have not been able to get their hands on them," Cricket.com.au quoted Marsh as saying.

"Hopefully I will go for another scan this week if I can get clearance (from the Western Australian government) and then we will be a lot clearer on what we are dealing with. At this stage, I am hoping I can get back for at least one Shield game. If there is one positive to come out of it is that I (might) be playing some Shield cricket," he added. (ANI)

