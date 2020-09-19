IPL 13: MS Dhoni returns to action, Mumbai Indians sets target of 163 runs for CSK

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 19 (ANI): An all-round bowling performance from Chennai Super Kings restricted Mumbai Indians to a total of 162 runs in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) opening match here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Put in to bat, Mumbai Indians got off to flying start with openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, adding 46 runs for the first wicket inside five overs. However, Piyush Chawla got the better of Rohit as the right-handed batsman chipped the ball straight to mid-off.

Three balls later, an off-cutter from Sam Curran deceived de Kock reducing Mumbai to 48/2.



Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary stitched a 44 run stand before Deepak Chahar dismissed him. Hardik Pandya joined Tiwary in the middle and whacked two consecutive sixes in an over.

Just when things seemed good in the middle, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed both Suryakumar and Hardik triggering a middle-order collapse. Mumbai Indians kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 136 for six wickets in the 17th over.

Kieron Pollard tried to revive Mumbai's innings but got out after scoring 18 runs. For CSK Lungi Ngidi scalped three while Chahar and Jadeja took two wickets each.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni returned to the field after 437 days of his last competitive outing. Dhoni had last played against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final.

Last month, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, calling time on his 16-year long career. (ANI)

