IPL 13: Mumbai Indians set target of 196 runs for KKR

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 23 (ANI): Skipper Rohit Sharma's half-century and Suryakumar Yadav's gutsy innings helped Mumbai Indians (MI) post a total of 195 runs in their allotted 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, MI had a worst possible start with opener Quinton de Kock back in the hut in the very second over.

Suryakumar then joined skipper Rohit and bludgeoned the KKR bowling attack. Suryakumar smashed six fours and one six in his 47 runs knock off 28 balls.



In the 11th over, Rohit and Suryakumar tried to steal a double but the 30-year-old batsman had to make his way back to the dugout after a mixup in the middle. The run-out came against the run of play.

Meanwhile, Rohit continued his brilliant batting and scored boundaries at regular intervals. Saurabh Tiwary and Rohit stitched a 49 run stand before Sunil Narine dismissed the left-handed batsman in the 16th over

Two overs later, Shivam Mavi ended Rohit's blistering innings. He whacked six maximum in his knock of 80 runs and also registred his 200th six in the IPL. He is the second Indian to do so. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has 214 IPL sixes under his belt.

In the death overs, Hardik Pandya failed to leave a mark and got out hit-wicket. Kieron Pollard too didn't connect how he used to and Mumbai weren't able to get past 200 run-mark.

For KKR, Mavi took two while Narine and Andre Russell scalped one wicket each. (ANI)

