IPL 13: Mumbai Indians wins toss, opts to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Dubai [UAE], October 31 (ANI): Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

The last time these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets.

While both the teams are in the top half of the points table, MI have already qualified for the playoffs. Meanwhile, DC, who are on the third spot on the points table after securing 7 wins from 12 games, will be looking to join MI in the playoffs.



In their last game, MI rode on Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets. On the other hand, DC, are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive losses, including an 88-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last game.

Mumbai Indians have made two changes, Hardik Pandya has been rested for today and Jayant Yadav will take his place. Nathan Coulter-Nile replaces Pattinson.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals made three changes as Praveen Dubey makes his IPL debut while Prithvi Shaw and Harshal Patel are back in the playing XI.

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje. (ANI)

