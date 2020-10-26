IPL 13: Need a good start at the top, says CSK spinner Santner

Dubai [UAE], October 25 (ANI): Sam Curran continued his all-round performance in Chennai Super Kings colours as he finished with three wickets on Sunday to help restrict the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore to just 145/6 in their 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While Curran finished with figures of 3/19, Deepak Chahar also was his impressive self as he picked two wickets giving away 31 runs from his four overs.

Coming in for his first game of the season, Mitchell Santner too was also mighty impressive as he picked a wicket and gave away just 23 runs from his four overs.



"Everytime you play, it's an opportunity. We like giving guys a chance. It was nice to get out there," Santner told the host broadcasters during the mid innings break.

For RCB, it was once again the Kohli-ABD show which saw the duo put on 82 runs before Chahar sent back AB de Villiers for a 36-ball 39. Kohli was at his best as he hit a fifty on a wicket that wasn't the most conducive for batting.

Santner admitted it was a good show by the RCB batsmen. "It's a pretty solid score, they are playing three spinners. We gotta take it deep. It's slow spin so maybe change of pace is the way to go. If the rate gets up, it's going to be tough, need a good start at the stop," he said. (ANI)

