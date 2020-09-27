IPL 13: Need to up my game and get few runs, says Dinesh Karthik

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 27 (ANI): After registering a seven-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik admitted that he needs to up his game and get a few runs for his side.

His remark came as KKR defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Dinesh Karthik-led side chased down a total of 143 with 12 balls to spare. For KKR, Gill and Eoin Morgan remained unbeaten on 70 and 42 respectively.

Dinesh Karthik came out to bat at the number four position for the second time in a row, but he was sent back to the pavilion on a duck by Rashid Khan.

"One duck doesn't make you a bad player. I think McCullum is very clear that the best batters bat at the top of the order, I just need to get some runs. I need to probably up my game and get a few runs," Dinesh Karthik told host broadcaster Star Sports after the conclusion of the match against SRH.



Morgan and Gill got together at the crease when KKR was at 53/3, but the duo formed an unbeaten stand of 92 runs to take the side over the line by seven wickets.

Earlier, KKR had restricted SunRisers to just 142/4 in the allotted twenty overs as all the bowlers displayed clinical performances. Pat Cummins was the standout bowler as he ended with figures of 1-19 from his quota of four overs and he also managed to bag the wicket of Jonny Bairstow.

"I think it's always good to get on board. We have been working really hard and we deserve it. I think one of the advantages of having all-rounders and it is a privilege to use them whenever I can. The fact that we have been able to groom youngsters is pleasing. It has been an emotional journey for us with Nagarkoti for the last couple of years. But credit to the management to have stuck to him. It feels good to see the youngsters doing well. I want Gill to enjoy his journey in cricket," said Karthik.

Cummins had a poor performance against Mumbai Indians as he conceded more than 50 runs in his four overs, but he was able to bounce back against Hyderabad. In the match against SRH, KKR had also played the likes of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR has so far played two matches in this year's IPL and the side has won one match. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on September 30. (ANI)

