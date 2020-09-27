IPL 13: Overseas bowlers interacting with young Indian talent is heartening, says Zaheer

Dubai [UAE], September 27 (ANI): Mumbai Indians, Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan said it feels heartening to see experienced overseas players in the squad interacting with the young Indian talent.

Mumbai has a great mix of experienced and young players in their line-up. From pacers to batsmen, the side has a mix of both in each department.

"We have a very experienced bunch of pacers and that is something which is definitely going to work in our advantage, not only with the bowling unit but also I see all the oversees bowlers interacting with the Indian young talent and that is something heartening to see," Zaheer said in the pre-match said in a virtual pre-match conference.

"When you see those interactions when oversees and the Indian experienced players making that effort of having that communication and encouragement to the youth. It always goes a long way for us in the season and generally as a franchise moving forward so that is something which we have always seen and which we always encourage," he added.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has played two games in the tournament so far. They lost the opening game against CSK while the team defeated KKR by 49 runs in the next match.



When asked about spinners' performance Zaheer replied, "It is too early in the tournament we have just played two games in the tournament. As a bowling unit, we have been doing a fantastic job. In this format of the game, batters putting pressure on the bowlers and you have to stay on the top of your game. That is something which the glimpses you have seen from our spinners as well in the last game and that is something you will see going forward in the tournament."

Zaheer added that Rahul Chahar is a 'fantastic leg-spinner' who is looking in good form. He has scalped three wickets so far.

"Rahul Chahar is a fantastic leg-spinner and has had a brilliant last season. He is looking in good form. As far as matches are concern, it is a matter of time and things will fall in place," Zaheer said.

"As far as death bowling, we have pretty good plans in place with regard to different opposition and different batters. It is about going out there and having the freedom of expression which we really believe when you have to go with the game," he added.

Mumbai Indians will take on RCB at Dubai International Stadium on Monday, September 28. (ANI)

