IPL 13: Padikkal, Bishnoi have shown great character so far, says Nehra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Taking note of the performances shown by Devdutt Padikkal and Ravi Bishnoi in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), former India pacer Ashish Nehra hailed the character shown by the young duo in the tournament so far.

Padikkal is representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while Bishnoi is playing for KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', Nehra said: "Ravi Bishnoi and Devdutt Padikkal, both have shown great character. As I said earlier, I would have liked Parthiv Patel to open, but that is out of the picture now. Looking at the future, I am impressed by Devdutt Padikkal and Ravi Bishnoi's performance."



The left-handed Padikkal has so far scored 178 runs for the RCB in this edition of the IPL, including three half-centuries. The 20-year-old has been consistent throughout the tournament and has provided the team with steady starts.

On the other hand, Bishnoi has been able to maintain a stranglehold over the opposition batsmen, and the spinner has taken four wickets for KXIP.

Sanjay Bangar has been impressed by SunRisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan and the former India batting coach hailed the execution of yorkers from the pacer.

"The yorker ball is the most difficult ball in this format, and that too when the ball is wet, despite that T Natarajan bowled in the previous match and sorted out SRH's death bowling issue. I am really impressed by Natarajan. He is looking in good form and Natarajan will be my player of choice who has impressed me in the IPL," Bangar said on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'.

Natarajan has played five matches in this year's IPL so far, and has managed to take five wickets at an economy rate of 8.31. (ANI)

