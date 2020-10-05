IPL 13: Padikkal takes pressure off the guy he's batting with, says Mike Hesson

Dubai [UAE], October 5 (ANI): Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has said Devdutt Padikkal takes off the pressure from the batsman he is batting with.

RCB had restricted Rajasthan Royals to 154/6 in the allotted twenty overs on Saturday.

Chasing 155, Virat Kohli and Padikkal stitched together a partnership of 99 runs. Padikkal was dismissed for 63 but Kohli took the side home as he played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs.

Padikkal played a crucial role in the team's eight-wicket win over Royals be it in fielding or batting.

"He's (Padikkal ) got a huge amount of talent, he's actually taking pressure off the guy he's batting with. He is assessing the time he needs to put the foot down," said Hesson in a video posted on RCB's twitter handle.



"He is choosing good options which you expect from an experienced player but to back it up he's been outstanding so his next challenge is to try and deal with the heat," he added.

Padikkal has been in fine form. The left-handed batsman has scored 174 runs for the RCB in this year's IPL at an average of 43.50. Padikkal had also scored his third half-century of the season against the Royals

"It looks like he belongs here doesn't he. He came in and he is obviously in good touch there's a lot spoken about him so he's in a little bit of pressure but he played with a calmness that we've seen at all different levels," said Hesson

"And as I mentioned early on if he can get that 60 turnings into an 80 or 90. He will take the game away from someone but so far he has been outstanding," the Director of Cricket of RCB added.

RCB star player Aaron Finch too praised his opening partner and said Padikkal will get better as the tournament progresses.

"He played a great knock and timed the way beautifully. He's all class and longer the tournament goes he will get better," said Finch.

RCB is currently in third place in the IPL standings with 6 points from four matches. The side next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

