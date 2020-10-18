IPL 13: Pitch holding up a bit, says SRH all-rounder Shankar

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan and former captain Dinesh Karthik came together on Sunday to put on 58 runs off 30 balls as KKR finished on 163/5 in their 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi.

While Morgan finished on 34 off 23 balls, Karthik remained unbeaten on 29 off 14 balls as KKR finished well. With the wicket holding up slightly, it was all-rounder Vijay Shankar who was the star of the show for SRH as he finished with figures of 1/20 from his four overs.

Shankar said he was happy with his effort as this was the first time that he had completed his quota of overs in the Indian Premier League. "I'm happy, this is the first time I have bowled four overs in an IPL match," he told the host broadcasters during the mid-innings break.



While the SRH unit gave away 42 runs off the last three, Shankar said that the wicket is holding up and variations can work well.

"I think if we bowl into the wicket, it's holding a bit, so if we bowl into the pitch, it'll be difficult to hit (with the ball stopping onto the batsman)," he explained.

SRH have a quality batting line-up with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow at the top and Shankar believes they can chase down the target. "One side is slightly shorter than the other side, if we bat deep, we will be able to chase the total down," he said. (ANI)

