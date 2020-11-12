IPL 13: Preparing to move one step further next year, says Ponting

Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI): Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting thanked his players and the organisers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for hosting the tournament successfully under odd circumstances and said that the team will prepare to move one step further next year.



The tournament came to an end on Tuesday as Mumbai Indians(MI) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final to win their fifth IPL title. Mumbai defeated Delhi by five wickets and eight balls at the Dubai International Stadium.

"Thanks to everyone at @DelhiCapitals and the @IPL for getting the tournament away under the circumstances. Wasn't to be this year but it was another step forward for us and a fantastic group to be around. Back to the drawing board and preparing to go one step further next year," Ponting tweeted.

As a result, the Rohit Sharma-led side won its fifth IPL title. The franchise had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.



Rohit Sharma played a knock of 68 runs for Mumbai in the finals while for Delhi, Anrich Nortje scalped two wickets.

Earlier, DC had won the toss in the finals against MI and the Shreyas Iyer-led side had decided to bat first.

Iyer and Rishabh Pant played knocks of 65 and 56 respectively as Delhi posted a total of 156/7 in the allotted twenty overs. For MI, Trent Boult took three wickets (Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shimron Hetmyer) while Nathan Coulter-Nile dismissed two batsmen -- Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel.

In IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) qualified for the playoffs.

While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals finished in the bottom half of the standings. (ANI)

