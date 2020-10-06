IPL 13: Prithvi Raj Yarra to replace injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in SRH squad

Dubai [UAE], October 6 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday announced that Prithvi Raj Yarra will be replacing injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the squad for the remainder of Indian Premier League 2020.

"Update. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of #Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery! Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season," SunRisers Hyderabad wrote on Twitter.

The 22-year-old Yarra has played 11 first-class matches, nine List A matches, and three T20 games.

The left-arm medium-pacer has scalped 39 wickets in his first-class career so far and he also has four wickets in T20 cricket.

SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar on Monday was ruled out of the 13th edition of the IPL with a hip injury that he sustained during their win over Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 2.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the team confirmed that the pacer will have to skip the cash-rich league due to the injury.

"Bhuvi will not be able to take further part in this year's tournament as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground," the source said.

Bhuvneshwar had suffered the injury and walked off the field in the 19th over against CSK. He did try to bowl and had to stop in his stride twice before the physio decided that he needed to walk off and after that, the pacer did not take part in the game.

Speaking after the game, skipper David Warner had said that he didn't have much idea on the injury's severity as he was on the field and would have to check with the physio.

At the toss in the next game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, Warner had said that it looked like the pacer would miss a couple of games. But the hip injury will see him miss the season as he is also an integral part of India's plans for the series against Australia that follows the IPL.

India play a full series against Australia after this which will see them fight it out in a 4-match Test series, followed by a limited-overs series. While Virat Kohli and boys were initially set to start with a T20I series with an eye on the T20 World Cup, but that plan was dropped as the coronavirus pandemic saw the showpiece event being postponed. (ANI)