IPL 13: Rabada's execution at death restricts SRH to 162/4

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 29 (ANI): Kagiso Rabada bowled brilliantly at death as he helped Delhi Capitals (DC) restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on 162/4 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday.

Rabada bowled the 18th and 20th over of the innings and conceded just nine runs while picking up two crucial wickets.

After being asked to bat first, SRH got off to a brilliant start as both openers, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, struck regular boundaries.



The duo took the team over the 50-run mark in the seventh over. They formed a massive 77-run partnership before Amit Mishra dismissed Warner (45) in the 10th over. Manish Pandey then came out to bat but failed to impress as Mishra, in his next over, removed him as well.

Pandey's dismissal brought Kane Williamson on the field and he, along with Bairstow, took the team over the 100-run mark in the 14th over. Bairstow went on to complete his half-century in the 18th over but in the same over, Rabada got hold of him, ending the batsman's 53-run innings.

Rabada then bowled the last over and picked the wicket of Williamson, who gave away an easy catch to Axar Patel after scoring 41 runs off 26 balls. His stunning performance helped DC to restrict SRH to a decent total.

Mishra and Rabada both took two wickets each in the match. (ANI)

