IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals pull Delhi Capitals back after Dhawan show

Dubai [UAE], October 14 (ANI): An all-round bowling performance by Rajasthan Royals' bowlers in the death overs restricted Delhi Capitals to 161/7 here at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals scored just five runs in the 18th and 19th over respectively after Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer had revamped the innings of Delhi-based franchise. In the last over, Jaydev Unadkat picked two wickets as the Shreyas Iyer-led side scored just eight runs in the final six balls.

Delhi Capitals collapsed from 132/3 to 161/7 in four overs.

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to the worst possible start as Jofra Archer dismissed opening batsman Prithvi Shaw on a golden duck. In the third over, Archer again wreaked havoc as Ajinkya Rahane chipped a length ball to Robin Uthappa at mid-on.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer then joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle and the duo stitched an 85-run stand to revive Delhi Capitals' hope in the match.



Dhawan smashed his 39th half-century in IPL. His knock was studded with six fours and two glorious sixes. Meanwhile, Shreyas played second fiddle and scored runs at a run a ball.

Shreyas Gopal dismissed rampant Dhawan in the 12th over as Royals tried to bounce back in the game.

Shreyas too completed the half-century after accelerating in the latter part of his innings. He scored 53 runs in 43 balls before getting out in the 16th over.

The wicket of Shreyas reduced the scoring rate as Delhi Capitals scored just three and five runs in the 16th and 18th over respectively. In the end, the Royals restricted Delhi Capitals to 161/7 on the back of some fine death over bowling.

Brief Score: Delhi Capitals 161/7 [Shikhar Dhawan 57(33), Shreyas Iyer 53(43), Jofra Archer 3-20, Jaydev Unadkat 2-32] (ANI)

