IPL 13: RCB clinch Super Over thriller against Mumbai Indians

Dubai [UAE], September 29 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians in the Super Over in Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium here on Monday.

Both the teams scored 201 runs in the allotted 20 overs which took the match into the Super Over. Mumbai Indians scored seven runs in the Super Over. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers chased the target till the last delivery to win the match.

Earlier, chasing a target of 202 runs, Mumbai Indians witnessed a very poor start as Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the second over of the innings. In the next over, Suryakumar Yadav was sent back to the pavilion by Isuru Udana.

The fall of wickets did not stop as Quinton de Kock was removed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the seventh over, reducing Mumbai Indians to 39/3.

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya then took the responsibility of the chase. However, the partnership did not last for a long time as Pandya got out after scoring 15 runs. Kieron Pollard was the next and provided Mumbai Indians with some momentum, along with Kishan.

Kishan completed his half-century as he took the team over the 100-run mark. After the completion of 16 overs, Mumbai Indians were playing at 122/4 and needed 80 runs from the remaining 24 balls.

Adam Zampa bowled the 17th over and Pollard scored 27 runs in the over which included three sixes and a boundary. Pollard continued his hitting in the next over as he completed his half-century in just 20 balls.



Navdeep Saini bowled the 19th over and gave away 12 runs in the over. Last over was bowled by Udana and Kishan smashed two sixes before getting out on 99 runs.

Mumbai Indians needed five runs off the last ball and Pollard hit a boundary which dragged the match into the Super Over.

After being asked to bat first, RCB got off to a brilliant start. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal both struck regular boundaries to Mumbai Indians bowlers and took the team over the 50-run mark in the sixth over.

Padikkal played cautiously while Finch played with an attacking mindset. The Australian batter went on to score his half-century. The duo formed an 81-run partnership before Trent Boult got hold of Finch (52).

Kohli then came out to bat but failed to leave a mark as he scored just three runs before Rahul Chahar dismissed him. The skipper's dismissal brought de Villiers out on the field.

Padikkal shifted gear and started playing furiously, smashing two consecutive sixes to James Pattinson in the 14th over. Continuing his phenomenal form, Padikkal completed his half-century off 37 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 17th over and de Villiers hit two sixes and a boundary in the over as the pacer conceded 18 runs in the over. However, Boult handed Mumbai Indians with the much-needed breakthrough as he took the wicket of Padikkal (54).

Shivam Dube then came out to bat. Dube and de Villiers played brilliantly in the final overs. Dube struck three sixes in the last over, bowled by Pattinson. De Villiers scored 55 runs while Dube played a knock of 27 runs, helping the team post a massive total of 201 runs on the board.

For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult took two wickets while Chahar picked one wicket. (ANI)

