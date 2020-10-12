IPL 13: RCB win toss, elect to bat first against KKR

Sharjah [UAE], October 12 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

KKR and RCB both have eight points from six matches. However, the Dinesh Karthik led side is above RCB in the points table owing to their better net run rate.

Narine was reported for a suspect action by the match officials after KKR's match against Kings XI Punjab held on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. This came as a big dent in KKR's plan moving forward in the ongoing IPL.

Both sides have made one replacement. For RCB, Mohammed Siraj comes in place of Gurkeerat Singh Mann while Tom Banton has replaced Sunil Narine in KKR.

KKR Playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton

RCB playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal. (ANI)