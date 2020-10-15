IPL 13: RCB win toss, elect to bat first against KXIP

Sharjah [UAE], October 15 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have won the toss and elected to bat first against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The last time when these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), KXIP thrashed RCB by 97 runs.

KXIP have made three changes to their side with Chris Gayle, M Ashwin and Deepak Hooda while RCB have fielded an unchanged XI.



KXIP are at the bottom of the table while RCB are at the third spot with 10 points in seven matches.

RCB playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

KXIP Playing XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

