IPL 13: Representing KKR was like a dream, says Rahul Tripathi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 6 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Rahul Tripathi, who impressed everyone with his batting skills against Delhi Capitals, said that representing KKR in the IPL felt like a dream.

In the match between Delhi Capitals and KKR, the former registered 228/4 in the allotted twenty overs and then restricted the opponent to 210/8, winning the match by 18 runs.

It was Tripathi's first match for KKR in the ongoing IPL. The right-handed batsman said his joy would have increased manifolds had KKR defeated Delhi Capitals.

"It was a good experience. I was excited to represent KKR, it was like a dream. I would have been happier if we would have won the game," www.kkr.in quoted Tripathi as saying.

"I am happy that I contributed but the joy would have been doubled if we would have won. We fought till the last and that experience will help us in the coming games," he added.



Eoin Morgan and Tripathi had formed a 78-run stand to revive KKR's hopes of winning the match. Morgan was dismissed for 44 in the penultimate over by Anrich Nortje, but Tripathi was still there for KKR in the final over as the side needed 26 runs for the win.

Tripathi smashed 36 runs off 16 balls including three fours and three glorious sixes.

"It was amazing. He (Morgan) was very calm even though the run rate was very high. Our partnership was very good. When we needed 31 of two overs we thought we can get over the line but unfortunately, we couldn't but it was a great experience," said Tripathi.

"Everybody is really very positive. It's more important to learn from your mistakes. We are just looking forward to the next game. In IPL it's all about one victory and the momentum comes back to you,"

KKR will lock horns in their next game with Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. (ANI)

