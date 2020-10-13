IPL 13: Rise of Padikkal has added extra spice in RCB's top four, reckons Brad Hogg

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg has said that the rise of Devdutt Padikkal has taken a huge weight off the shoulders of Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, and skipper Virat Kohli in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. RCB posted a massive total of 194 runs and Padikkal smashed 32 runs off 23 balls. His knock was studded with four fours and one glorious six. Moreover, Padikkal has smashed 243 runs in the seven games.



Hogg said that looking at RCB's top order, the Kohli-led side is the real deal in the 13th edition of IPL.

"The rise of Padikkal has added extra spice in the top four of RCB taking a huge weight off the shoulders of the three big guns Finch, Kohli, & De Villiers. Padikkal the pick of the tournament at the halfway mark. @RCBTweets are the real deal this year. #RCBvKKR #IPL2020 #KKRvRCB," Hogg tweeted.

RCB will next take on Kings XI Punjab on October 15 while KKR will lock horns with Mumbai Indians on October 16. RCB is currently at the third position in the points table while KKR is in the fourth place. (ANI)

