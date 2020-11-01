IPL 13: Rituraj looks like a young Virat Kohli, says Faf du Plessis

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 1 (ANI): After registering a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Faf du Plessis said that young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad looks like Virat Kohli in the array of shots he possesses.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

With this loss, KXIP has been knocked out of the playoff race. KL Rahul-led side has to settle with 12 points from 14 matches, while CSK also has the same number of points from as many matches.

"It's been a disappointing season but we at least finished with three wins. [Gaikwad] Looks like a young Kohli doesn't he? What stands out for me is that he stands up to pressure. That's the quality you look for in young players to see if they get to the next level," Faf told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"I've told you this the other day - red wine is the term I use. I'm still loving it. I've got a lot of cricket left in me, at least five more years," he added.

Earlier, Deepak Hooda played an unbeaten knock of 62 runs as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) posted a total of 153/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Deepak Hooda managed to hit some big shots in the final overs, and as a result, KXIP managed to post a total of more than the 150-run mark. For CSK, Lungi Ngidi scalped three wickets. (ANI)