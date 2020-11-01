IPL 13: RR win toss, opt to bowl first against KKR

Dubai [UAE], November 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) have won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Both the teams will play their last league game and will aim to finish in the top-four.

RR and KKR both have 12 points each but due to the better net run-rate, the Steve Smith-led side are at sixth spot followed by the Kolkata-based franchise.



In their last clash this season, KKR won the game by 37 runs due to the spirited performance by the team's bowling line-up.

Rajasthan are playing with the unchanged side.

On the other hand, Andre Russell is back for KKR. Lockie Ferguson and Rinku Singh miss out and Shivam Mavi comes in.

RR playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.

KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy. (ANI)

