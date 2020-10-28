IPL 13: Saha's innings one of the best this season, says Rashid Khan

Dubai [UAE], October 28 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha played a match-winning knock on Tuesday and spinner Rashid Khan had no hesitation in calling it "one of the best" in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

SRH showed no mercy as they thrashed Delhi Capitals by 88 runs here at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Saha scored 87 runs off just 45 balls and enabled SRH get past the 200-run mark.

Saha and skipper David Warner helped SRH post 77 runs in the first six overs against Delhi Capitals.

Rashid praised Saha for his ferocious knock and said the wicket-keeper batsman dominated the bowlers on Tuesday.



"I have never seen this type of knock-in this year's IPL. It was one of the best innings this season. He dominated the bowlers," Rashid told Saha in a video posted on iplt20.com.

Rashid starred with the ball taking three wickets against Delhi Capitals. The leg spinner bowled 17 dot balls in his four overs.

"I don't see how much runs are on the scoreboard and I just want to bowl well. Wickets will because the team is chasing a mammoth total. So if I bowl with a good economy it will be a success for me. So I am quite happy to get the best figures in the IPL so far," said Rashid

With this win, SRH has moved to the sixth spot in the points table with 10 points while Delhi Capitals has slipped to the third spot with 14 points.

SRH will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday. (ANI)

