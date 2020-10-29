IPL 13: Simon Katich looks at positives despite witnessing 'disappointing result' against MI

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 29 (ANI): Despite admitting that it was a disappointing result against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) coach Simon Katich said they did many things 'really well' during the clash.

The big positive in the match, according to Katich, was the performance of RCB's opening pair Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe. Padikkal played a knock of 74 runs while Philippe scored 33 runs.

"I think Mumbai outplayed us. But we did many things really well today. The big positive was the two youngsters at the top of the order, Paddikal and Philipe. They got us off to a great start... but 164 was not enough and Mumbai deserve the result... Disappointing result. But I am sure we will bounce back positively," Katich said during the post-match press conference.



Mumbai Indians defeated RCB by five wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Wednesday. Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav played brilliant innings of 79* to help his team chase down the target of 165 runs.

Katich praised Suryakumar's knock saying that it was a 'magnificent' innings.

"We knew that we had to take some early wickets as it was not a huge score. But felt that we could defend it if we get wickets at the right time. But that did not happen. Suryakumar played magnificent innings and got the momentum back in their favor," he said. (ANI)

