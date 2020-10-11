IPL 13: SRH 15-20 short of good score, feels Warne

Dubai [UAE], October 11 (ANI): Manish Pandey and skipper David Warner stuck it out for SunRisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday as they reached 158/4 in their 20 overs.

Reacting to the quality bowling display from the Royals bowlers, Shane Warne said that the SRH boys were 15-20 runs short of a good score.

"Spot on with my vibe today. The boys were outstanding with the ball and in the field! SRH 15/20 short of a good score. The @rajasthanroyals boys will get these in the 17/18th over #HallaBol," he posted on Twitter.



Earlier, it was a quality display of batsmanship from Pandey (54 off 44 balls) and Warner (48 off 38 balls) kept SRH alive in the game as the wicket looked really slow. In fact, speaking to the host broadcasters in the mid-innings break, Pandey said the same that the ball wasn't really coming on and the score can be defended by SRH's quality bowling attack.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson also did his bit as he played a cameo towards the end with an unbeaten 22 off 12 balls that included two sixes. With Pandey getting out in the 18th over, it was crucial for Williamson to ensure that SRH finish well.

For RR, it was again Jofra Archer who was the pick of the bowlers as he mixed his pace with variations to end with 1/25 from his four overs. He was ably supported by Jaydev Unadkat as he finished with 1/31 from his quota of four overs. (ANI)

