IPL 13: SRH win toss, opt to bat first against CSK

Dubai [UAE], October 2 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

CSK are currently at the bottom of the table a sight you would have rarely imagine in the Indian Premier League.

SRH have had the same run as that of CSK in the ongoing IPL. However due to their better net run rate than CSK the David Warner-led side is second from the bottom.



CSK have made three changes in the squad with Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, and Shardul Thakur coming back to play for the Dhoni-led side. SRH are playing with an unchanged squad.

CSK Playing XI: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

SRH Playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan. (ANI)

