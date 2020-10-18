IPL 13: SRH win toss, opt to bowl first against KKR

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

KKR made two changes to their playing XI from their previous match against Mumbai Indians. The side brought in Lockie Ferguson and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Chris Green and Prasidh Krishna.

SRH also made two changes to their lineup from their previous match. The side brought in Basil Thampi and Abdul Samad in place of Khaleel Ahmed and Shahbaz Nadeem.

KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.



SRH playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

When this teams locked horns in the tournament earlier this season, KKR emerged triumphant by seven wickets.

Both KKR and SRH have played eight matches in the tournament so far.

KKR has won four matches and is currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table with eight points.

On the other hand, David Warner-led SRH is in fifth place with just six points from eight matches. (ANI)

