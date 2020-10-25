IPL 13: SRH win toss, opt to field first against KXIP

Dubai [UAE], October 24 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to field first against Kings XI Punjab here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Both SRH and KXIP have eight points but due to the better net run rate the former are at fifth spot in the IPL standings. Punjab are on the winning streak as they have won their last three games.

In their last meeting this season, Hyderabad defeated Punjab by 59 runs.



David Warner made one change to his side as Khaleel Ahmed comes in for Shabaz Nadeem.



On the other hand, Mayank Agarwal and Jimmy Neesham go out and Chris Jordan and Mandeep Singh come in.

KXIP playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

SRH playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan. (ANI)

