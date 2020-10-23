IPL 13: SRH wins toss, opts to bowl first against RR

Dubai [UAE], October 22 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals here at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals did not make any changes to their playing XI from the previous match against Chennai Super Kings.

On the other hand, SunRisers Hyderabad made two changes to their lineup as they brought in Jason Holder and Shahbaz Nadeem in place of Kane Williamson and Basil Thampi.

Williamson had injured his hamstring in SRH's last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, October 18.

Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajpoot.

SRH playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem.

When these two teams locked horns in the tournament earlier this season, Steve Smith-led side emerged triumphant in Dubai.

Rajasthan Royals have played 10 matches in the tournament so far while SRH has played nine.

Royals have won four matches and are currently placed at the sixth spot in the points table with 8 points.

On the other hand, SRH are in seventh place with 6 points from nine matches. (ANI)