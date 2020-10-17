IPL 13: Steve Smith flourishes as Rajasthan Royals set target of 178 runs for RCB

Dubai [UAE], October 17 (ANI): Skipper Steve Smith's gutsy half-century and Rahul Tewatia's death over cameo powered Rajasthan Royals to post 177 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Royals smashed 19 and 15 runs in the 18th and 19th over respectively. The run-scoring was largely powered by Smith as he smashed 57 runs off 36 balls. Meanwhile, Tewatia scored 19 runs off 11 balls.

However, Morris again helped RCB make a comeback as he conceded only four runs in the final overs. The right-handed bowler execution also dismissed Smith and Jofra Archer to restrict the Royals at 177/6.

Opting to bat first, Rajasthan Royals got off to a flyer with opening batsman Robin Uthappa bludgeoning the RCB's bowling attack with Ben Stokes playing the role of second fiddle.



Uthappa particularly exploited the leg-side boundaries and smashed the ball all around the park. The Royals scored 50 runs before the completion of the powerplay.

However, Chris Morris in the sixth over dismissed Stokes to put a brake on the peddle. Sanju Samson then joined Uthappa in the middle and the duo looked good until Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web and sent both the batsmen back in the dugout on consecutive balls.

Chahal two in two helped RCB bounce back in the game as the Royals got reduced to 69/3. Steve Smith and Jos Buttler then rebuilt innnings as the Royals' completed 100 runs in the 13th over.

The duo stitched a 58 run stand before Morris ended Buttler's stint at the crease in the 16th over. In the death overs, except the 17th one, Smith bludgeoned the RCB's bowling attack and smashed his 11th IPL half-century to steer the Royals to 177 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Brief score: Rajasthan Royals 177/6 [Robin Uthappa 41(22) Steven Smith 57(36), Yuzvendra Chahal 2-34, Chris Morris 4-26] (ANI)

