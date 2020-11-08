IPL 13: Support of teammates is the most important thing to move forward, says Suryakumar Yadav

Dubai [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League final, Mumbai Indians in-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav said that teammates play an important role in the development of a player by helping them on and off the field.

The right-handed batsman has a spectacular season as he accumulated 461 runs including four fifties in 15 games so far. He has a blistering strike-rate of 148.23, the highest for him in the tournament's history.

"You get to spend a lot of time with your teammates. Even in practice, when you go back to the hotel, go to the team room you get to know each and everyone properly. What are their likes and dislikes? How do they spend their time? What do they do on match-days and on off-days," Yadav said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.



Suryakumar further talked about the team culture and how it benefits a player to grow.

"If you see it is a good thing, it is a positive sign for a team. That's why we call it 'One Family' as well. I think people enjoy each other's performance. More of it during practice sessions, people helping each other. All the players may it be a domestic player or an international player that helping hand during practice and even on the field. I think that's the most important thing which helps a player to move forward," he said.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will face the winner of tonight's Qualifier 2 clash between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad in the summit clash at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, November 10. (ANI)

