IPL 13: Tendulkar lauds Mandeep, Rana for playing despite personal losses

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday lauded Nitish Rana and Mandeep Singh for turning up to play despite suffering family tragedies.

Rana turned up to play for KKR against Delhi Capitals even as he lost his father-in-law due to cancer. On the other hand, Mandeep turned up to play for Kings XI Punjab against SunRisers Hyderabad after losing his father on Friday.

"Loss of a loved one hurts, but what's more heartbreaking is when one doesn't get to say a final goodbye. Praying for @mandeeps12, @NitishRana_27, and their families to heal from this tragedy. Hats off for turning up today. Well played," Tendulkar tweeted.

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana had dedicated his half-century against Delhi Capitals to his late father-in-law Surinder who passed away yesterday.

Rana opened the innings for KKR and scored his 10th half-century of the tournament. After reaching the 50-run mark, Rana flaunted the KKR jersey with his late father-in-law's name 'Surinder' written on it.

Rana played a knock of 81 off 53 balls studded with 13 fours and a six while Sunil Narine scored 61 runs and guided the side to 194/6 in their 20 overs. In the end, KKR walked away with a 59-run win over Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, Mandeep scored 17 runs for KXIP against SunRisers Hyderabad. The entire KXIP team is also wearing black armbands in Mandeep's father honour.

During the 1999 World Cup, Tendulkar lost his father. But after completing rituals, Tendulkar went back to the UK to be a part of the tournament. He announced his return by scoring a century against Kenya in a crucial encounter. (ANI)