IPL 13: The amount of freedom Ponting gives us is outstanding, says DC skipper Iyer

Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI): Delhi Capitals might have lost the Indian Premier League (IPL) final but the Shreyas Iyer-led side won the hearts with their brilliant performance in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals skipper Iyer praised head coach Ricky Ponting and said the motivations speeches the former Australian captain gave were quite incredible.

"The amount of freedom he (Ponting) gives us is outstanding. The way he motivates players is simply amazing. His team meetings and motivational speeches it quite incredible," Iyer told host broadcaster Star Sports in the post-match presentation.



Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and eight balls to spare in the finals of the tournament on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium to lift their fifth IPL title.

Iyer was proud of his team and said winning the trophy would have been better and he is already looking forward to the next year's tournament.

"The IPL always amazes you, it's one of the toughest leagues to play. I'm overwhelmed to be part of it, and I'm really proud of my boys, the way they have played to reach the final, it's not easy," said Iyer.

"Winning the IPL would have been better, but we will see to it that we lift the trophy next year. I would like to thank our fans, and we're thankful for all the support that has been showered on us throughout the season," he added. (ANI)

