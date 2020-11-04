IPL 13: There's great resilience in our team, says Warner

Sharjah [UAE], November 3 (ANI): After registering a comprehensive ten-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner hailed the resilience shown by every player of his side in the last few games in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

With this win, SRH qualified for the playoffs and the side finished with 14 points from 14 matches.

Warner and Wriddhiman Saha played unbeaten knocks of 85 and 58 respectively as SRH defeated Mumbai Indians by ten wickets with 17 balls to spare.

"Obviously, they (Mumbai Indians) rested a couple of players, but to hold them to 150 on this ground is outstanding. Nadeem, to go for 18 in his four against a side with so many left-hand batsmen, is exceptional. There is great resilience in the side. We always put our best foot forward. A lot of the credit goes down to the franchise owners. We looked back to 2016 when we had to win every game to win the title," Warner told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"When you have your backs against the wall, you have nothing to lose. You just saw how much that dropped chance hurt Rashid, the passion with which we play. I pride myself on giving the team a great start. That is my duty and responsibility. Fortunately, we haven't had to chase a big total," Warner said.



Earlier, Sandeep Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem took five wickets among them as SRH restricted Mumbai Indians to 149/8 in the allotted 20 overs.

In the final two overs, Kieron Pollard added 26 more runs to Mumbai's score and as a result, the side posted a score of more than the 140-run mark.

Pollard was the top-scorer for Mumbai Indians as he played a knock of 41 runs.

Mumbai Indians will now player Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals and the winner of that match will progress to the finals.

On the other hand, SRH will face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the eliminator.

"RCB are a very good side. They have a lot of dangerous players. We beat them in the2016 final. Another do-or-die game. Hopefully, we can carry the momentum from this game," Warner signed off. (ANI)

