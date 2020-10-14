IPL 13: This game was "as close to perfect as possible", says Dhoni after win over SRH

Dubai [UAE], October 14 (ANI): After securing a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni said the game was "as close to perfect as possible".

CSK defeated SRH by 20 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday.

"I think ultimately what matters is you get two points. What T20 has shown is you have a few games that don't go in your favour, at the same time sometimes you don't earn wins," Dhoni said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.



"Today we did well, with the batting intent. This was one game as close to perfect as possible. One or two overs we could have been slightly better, but it was a very good game. I think it was a par score. I usually assess scores depending on the first six overs. A lot depended on the fast bowlers. I told them to be expressive. You don't have to try and swing it. The wicket was two-paced. What was needed was good execution of the plans and they did that," he added.

After opting to bat first, CSK put a total of 167 runs on the board before bowlers restricted SRH to 147 runs. Karn Sharma and Dwayne Bravo both took two wickets each in the match to help CSK register a win.

Sam Curran opened CSK's innings during the match and played a knock of 31 runs from 21 deliveries.

Praising Curran, Dhoni said: "Curran is a complete cricketer for us and you need that seaming allrounder. He strikes the ball nicely, he can bat up the order, he plays spinners well. He can give us those 15-45 runs if you need momentum. I feel as the tournament progresses, he'll get even more comfortable with death bowling. That's one of the reasons we kept him away at the death. There's plenty we can improve, but we are good right now." (ANI)

